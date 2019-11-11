Missing teen believed to be in Piqua area

BELLE CENTER — A Logan County teen is missing and could be in the Miami County area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tyler Ridenour, 15, of Belle Center, left his residence Sunday night, Nov. 3, around 7 p.m.

Ridenour, who lives with his grandmother, told her he was going for a walk.

The grandmother believes that someone picked him up and headed to Piqua. Ridenour recently moved to Belle Center from Piqua.

The grandmother contacted deputies Nov, 3 around 9 p.m.

Ridenour is 5-foot-6-inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes and carrying a black backpack when he left his home.

If you know anything about Ridenour’s whereabouts, contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 592-5731.

— Peakof Ohio.com, WBLL 1390-WPKO 98.3 contributed to this story

