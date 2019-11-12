Snowfall breaks daily record

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — The snow that fell Monday night into Tuesday broke a snowfall record set in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The snow also brought the first snow day of the year for Miami County schools.

Meteorologist Kristen Cassady said a report at the Dayton International Airport showed 2.3 inches of snow fell on Monday, Nov. 11, breaking the daily record of 2 inches recorded at the airport on Nov. 11, 1894. In total, the airport reported 2.7 inches of total snow between Monday and Tuesday, Cassady said.

Cassady said while not unheard of, the 2-4 inches that reportedly fell in West Central Ohio, and Miami County, is rare. She said the further south, the more snow that fell.

“It’s not terribly common to get a swath of 3-4 inches in mid-November,” Cassady said.

Cassady said Monday’s weather came from a very strong cold front where the moisture occurred behind, instead of in front of, the cold front, which caused the snow to fall instead of rain. Cassady said falling temperatures on wet roadways overnight into the morning caused icy conditions on the roadways for commuters on Tuesday morning.

Cassady said moving through the rest of the week, conditions will be cold through Wednesday and begin to improve on Thursday, with highs returning to the 40s. She said the normal high for this time of year in West Central Ohio is 54 degrees with a normal low of 36. Moving toward the end of November, she said temperatures will continue to improve.

“Heading toward the Thanksgiving time period will be milder, warmer than normal,” Cassady said.

Cassady said the early snowfall is not necessarily a reflection of how the winter will proceed.

“It’s tough to say, I wouldn’t attribute one weather event to how the rest of the winter is going to go,” Cassady said. “It doesn’t necessarily have any bearing on how the rest of the winter.”

Piqua city employee Hunter Bryant shovels some of the first snowfall of the season from the sidewalks in downtown Piqua on Tuesday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_111219mju_weather_snow1-2.jpg Piqua city employee Hunter Bryant shovels some of the first snowfall of the season from the sidewalks in downtown Piqua on Tuesday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Tyler Lee from the city of Piqua spreads ice melter in downtown Piqua on Tuesday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_111219mju_weather_snow2-2.jpg Tyler Lee from the city of Piqua spreads ice melter in downtown Piqua on Tuesday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A parks employee clears snow from the bike path along Lytle Road on Tuesday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_111219mju_weather_snow3-2.jpg A parks employee clears snow from the bike path along Lytle Road on Tuesday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today