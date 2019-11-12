Holiday Horse Parade returns to downtown Piqua

PIQUA — This Saturday, Nov. 16, will mark the fourth annual Downtown Piqua Holiday Horse Parade in downtown Piqua. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and will include horse-drawn carriages, hitches and riders all outfitted with holiday lights, making their way through downtown Piqua.

The parade is being put together by Mainstreet Piqua under the direction of volunteer Tim Hutton.

“We have added at least 12 units to the parade this year,” said Hutton. “We are pleased with the growth of the event.” In all, there will be over 40 different groups participating in the event.

The Downtown Piqua Holiday Horse parade will begin at Main and Greene Streets and will proceed west on Greene Street to Downing, south on Downing to High, East on High to Wayne and then make the jog onto Market Street and North on Main to Greene Street. There will be an announcer’s stand at the intersection of Main and Ash streets. This route is slightly different from last year but the change needed to be made because the raised/bricked area in front of the Piqua Pubic Library is a hazard for some of the units.

In addition to the usual offerings in downtown Piqua, there will be a couple of other food options available during the horse parade on Saturday. Dobo’s Delights Bakery will be offering hot chocolate and baked items. Cumberland Kettle Corn will be located on Ash Street, and they have a couple of different kinds of kettle corn and popcorn. 311 Draft House and Locktenders will be open and have their regular menus and Winans Chocolates + Coffees will be extending their regular hours until 8 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate parade attendees.

The Downtown Piqua Holiday Horse parade is being sponsored by Tim Hutton’s Prestige Builders, Unity National Bank, Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Premier Health, Hartzell, Family Farm and Home, Best One Tire and Service, Apex Aluminum and Kettering Health Network.

Those wanting to know more about the parade can call Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

