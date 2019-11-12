County cabling project change order OK’d

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved additional data drop points for the Miami County cabling upgrade project during its meeting on Tuesday morning.

The commissioners approved a change order of $15,275 for an additional 47 data drops — which are connection points in a network — at the Miami County Job and Family Services building for the county’s cabling upgrade project. This change order brings the total contract amount of $385,740 with Garber Electrical Contractors, Inc. of Englewood. IT Director Matt Watkins noted the data drops were omitted in error from the final draft of the bid documents.

The county is replacing networking equipment and cabling in county departments in order to upgrade that equipment to modern standards and replace any worn out equipment in preparation for the county’s voice over IP (VoIP) telephone services that the county will be upgrading to in the future.

Following that, the commissioners authorized a contract amendment with Miami County Family and Children First Council and Riverside of Miami County. The award amount for Riverside of Miami County’s Early Intervention Service Coordination reflected a total award amount of $290,559, and the award amount of $11,366 was noted for Riverside’s Early Childhood Intake and Referral/Local Outreach.

The commissioners then authorized a purchased service contract with 3rd Millennium Classrooms on behalf of the Miami County Juvenile Court for the purchase of online classes for juveniles. The classes are $60 per session with the anticipation that 150 classes will be needed per year. A representative from Juvenile Court said these classes are for low-risk juvenile offenders.

Next on the agenda, the commissioners approved a zoning change rezoning approximately 1.6 acres of land located at 5180 Fenner Road in Troy of Newton Township from general agriculture to single-family residential. The 1.6 acres is part of a 160-acre tract. Commissioner Ted Mercer recused himself from voting on this item due to the applicant being a client of Mercer’s private business.

The commissioners then authorized a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program grant agreement. The county will be receiving $946,000 in CDBG funding. Dan Suerdieck of the Miami County Department of Development noted the funding will be used for street and infrastructure improvement primarily in Fletcher, as well as in other areas throughout the county.

The commissioners then went into executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel and employee discipline.

