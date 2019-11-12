Veteran’s banners retired in ceremony

WEST MILTON — On Saturday, Nov. 9, Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton hosted a military banner retirement program. These are the veteran’s banners that are displayed on utility poles on State Route 48. There are currently 169 banners on display, to be taken down shortly for the winter. When they reach a certain point of deterioration, they are retired and sponsors have the opportunity to purchase a new one. Thirty-six retired banners were on display in the activity center.

Following a speech by American Legion Commander Dennis Albaugh, a skit was presented by Tim Studebaker and Joseph Knostman using Johnny Cash’s rendition of “Ragged Olde Flag.” A Power Point program, developed by Norman Hiester, displayed pictures and names of Union Township veterans past and present. Scott Fogle shared the history behind the hanging of the banners. The program ended with Dennis Albaugh and Jim Wright folding the United States flag as Lester Trittschuh read the meaning of each of the 13 folds.

The retired banners were given to family members and sponsors who were in attendance.