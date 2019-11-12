Baker to receive award for service to Riverside

TROY — The Ohio Association of County Boards Serving People with Developmental Disabilities (OACB) announced Thursday, Nov. 7 that Steve M. Baker is the 2019 recipient of the organization’s Distinguished Service Award.

Commissioned in 2006, this annual award recognizes a county board employee, board member, volunteer or community member for their outstanding service and commitment to their local County Board of DD. Baker, who is the current president of the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (also known as Riverside), was nominated by Riverside Superintendent Brian Green.

“Steve’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding our Board through difficult waters as our system has changed in the three decades under his service,” Green said. “Through it all, Steve has ensured the Board’s focus stays on the individuals and families we serve, while supporting employees to the utmost degree and striving to maintain unwavering community support.”

Baker has served six terms on the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities since 1993, and has served as President for four terms. In the past, he also served on the Board at RT Industries, the provider agency formerly operated by the Miami County Board of DD.

In his professional life as Northern Bureau Chief for WHIO-TV in Dayton, Baker works as a “one-man-band” covering a five-county area including Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties. He holds an honorary degree from Edison State Community College and attended Wright State University. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1966-1970. He began his journalism career at WPTW Radio in Piqua in 1970. He has been with WHIO-TV since 1980. Baker was inducted into the Dayton Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2011. He is looking forward to his 50th anniversary in broadcasting in 2020.

Baker will receive the Distinguished Service Award at the OACB annual convention in Columbus on Dec. 5. He lives in Troy with his wife, Marty. They have two adult children and four grandchildren.

The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside, serves approximately 1,000 people of all ages in Miami County. Riverside’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community. The organization’s vision is to build a community that supports and values people of all abilities.