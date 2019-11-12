Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 8

RESISTING: Christina Hixson, 47, of Troy, was cited for resisting arrest, inducing panic and on a warrant.

FAILURE TO COMPLY: Christine Levering, 29, of Troy, was cited for failure to comply, fleeing, eluding and disorderly conduct in the area of 1300 block of Trade Square West.

THEFT: Michael Perando, 61, of Piqua, was cited for theft fin the area of Troy Town Drive.

Nov. 9

THEFT: Brad Comer, 29, of Troy, was cited for theft of cigarettes from the BP gas station on Archer Drive.

THEFT: Bradley Maio, 35, of Sidney, was charged with theft from True Value on S. Market Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A juvenile was charged with criminal damage at Archer Park. Four small trees were found to have been ran over. A license plate was left at the scene. The juvenile confessed to the damage.

Nov. 10

OVI: Logan Bell, 36, of Troy, was cited for OVI in the area of E. Canal and Union Streets around 2 a.m.

Nov. 11

CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Troy officers were dispatched to a report of a child outside in a diaper unattended around 2:05 a.m. Toni McClurg, 33, of Troy, was arrested for child endangerment and the child was released to a grandparent.

Nov. 12

BREAK-IN: The Verizon Wireless store on West Main Street had a front window busted out. It was reported at 8:30 a.m. Case pending.