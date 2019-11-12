PBM fire contained

COVINGTON — A fire inside the PBM manufacturing facility kept firefighters busy early Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers at Miami County 911 reported a fire alarm at the Hazel Street business just after 5:30 p.m. A phone call to the business confirmed that there was a fire inside the facility.

Both Covington Fire Department and Covington Rescue Squad responded to the scene. A ladder truck from the Piqua Fire Department and engines from Pleasant Hill and Bradford were also asked to respond.

Quick work by Covington firefighters on the scene insured the blaze stayed confined to a single area of the building. As additional departments arrived, they were able to control and extinguish the fire.

Covington Fire Chief Bart Weer said the fire was contained to a single area and was believed to be a powder used in the manufacturing of baby food products.

There were no injuries reported and no damage estimate is available.

Covington firefighter Jim Drieling mans the status board during a Tuesday evening fire at PBM on Hazel Street in Covington. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_111219mju_fire_cov_pbm1-1.jpg Covington firefighter Jim Drieling mans the status board during a Tuesday evening fire at PBM on Hazel Street in Covington. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Firefighters from multiple departments battle a fire at the PBM company in Covington on Tuesday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_111219mju_fire_cov_pbm2-1.jpg Firefighters from multiple departments battle a fire at the PBM company in Covington on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

