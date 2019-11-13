Reece announces bid for sheriff

PIQUA — Veteran law enforcement officer Paul Reece announced Tuesday his run for sheriff of Miami County in the 2020 election.

“I am running because I have the necessary knowledge, skills, and experience to effectively lead the courageous men and women who have accepted the responsibility to protect and defend the citizens of our county,” Reece said. “Throughout Miami County, illicit drug use is ruining lives, devastating families and undermining our economy. Under my leadership, it would be the policy of the sheriff’s office to combat the trafficking and use of illegal narcotics and associated crimes to the fullest extent of the law. Doing so facilitates getting people into available treatment programs geared to saving lives.

“I also have a plan addressing jail concerns, enhancing courthouse security, prioritizing spending, and conducting a comprehensive review of internal policies. Equally important is the need to instill public trust in the leadership and to create a positive work environment to reduce any further loss of experienced employees,” Reece said.

The deadline for filing candidacy petitions with the Miami County Board of Elections is Dec. 18. Reece previously ran for sheriff in 2016, losing to current sheriff Dave Duchak.

For more than 26 years, Reece served in civilian law enforcement as a sheriff’s deputy in Miami and Montgomery counties. Among his assignments, Reece served as a certified evidence-technician, a field-training officer, undercover agent, narcotics detective, and on SWAT and Special Reaction teams. He has also served as an instructor at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Reece served 23 years of combined military law enforcement service in the Army and Air Force. Commissioned by the president, and concurrent with his civilian service, he holds the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Three. As a technical expert, he advised commanders and other senior Department of Defense officials. His areas of expertise include antiterrorism, counter-intelligence, and counter-surveillance.

At the Pentagon under the Army Provost Marshal General, Antiterrorism Branch, Reece served as the special agent in charge of Special Event Security, maintaining oversight of policy and planning, vulnerability assessments, and liaised with local, state and federal agencies during high profile events sanctioned by senior Army officials.

Following the 2001 terrorist attacks, Reece was responsible for the trans-continental movement of suspected terrorists to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He also served in Afghanistan, in various locations in Europe and the U.S. Between 2002 and 2019, Reece was mobilized seven times in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

As a special agent with the Army Criminal Investigation Division Command, Reece provided personal protection for the top seven executives of the U.S. Department of Defense here in the U.S. and while overseas during high-risk missions. This protection also included international dignitaries visiting the U.S.

Reece holds a bachelor of arts in Organizational Management from Bluffton University and a master of arts in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster University’s George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology.

Reece and his wife Denise reside in Piqua. They have raised six children and are enjoying 12 grandchildren.