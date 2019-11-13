TROY — For those who are experiencing their first holiday following the loss of a loved one, the emotions of the holiday season can be overwhelming. To help, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Pathways of Hope at the Generations of Life Bereavement Center is offering Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program.

Open to any member of the community who has lost a loved one, Hope for the Holidays provides grieving individuals and families an opportunity to honor loved ones who have died. This presentation by the bereavement counseling staff will celebrate and honor lost loved ones and offer insight into ways to cope with grief during the emotionally charged holiday season. Light refreshments will be served, and participants will receive a keepsake ornament. The program is free of charge thanks to the generosity of community support.

Hope for the Holidays will be offered from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at First Lutheran Church, 2899 West Main St., Troy.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required by Dec. 4. When making a reservation, attendees are asked to indicate the number attending. To make a reservation, call Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Pathways of Hope at the Generations of Life Bereavement Center at (937) 573-2103.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is in its 36th year of service dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice.