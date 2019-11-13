Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at McKaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• COOKBOOK CLUB: Join the Cookbook Club at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to share dishes from the cookbook “Magnolia Table,” by Joanna Gaines. Pick up a copy at the library. Registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: Piqua Parents as Teachers is having their annual quarter auction at the Knights of Columbus. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction is from 7-9 p.m. This auction also has an option for an all-in paddle, and for $30 you can automatically bid on everything. Tickets are available at Readmore Hallmark and Piqua Junior High School or by calling (937) 916-3139.

• GOULASH: Goulash, salad and bread will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $5. After eating, stay for Euchre, $5, at 7 p.m.

• STORY: After School Story Program will be offered from 4-5 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library. Stories and refreshments provided by Ohio State University’s Extension Office for school-age children.

• PICKLE DAY: Pickle Day will be offered from 2-7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room. Celebrate National Pickle Day with a pickle tasting while participants learn about all things pickles.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Wrap yourself up in saving lives at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BEER & BREWING: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. to learn about the history of brewing in Troy, Piqua, and Tipp city with Tim Gaffney author of “Dayton Beer: A History of Brewing in the Miami Valley.” You will hear the history of brewers and breweries in our area as well as a discussion on the impact of the temperance movement and the drama involving Ohio’s 1908 Rose Law. No registration needed. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• IMAGINE: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for the new Imagine Thursday’s series this fall at the library, with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Participants in Mini Stop Motion Productions will learn what it takes to make short stop motion video. For children in grades third and up. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext.128.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer blood pressure checks at 10 a.m., followed by a board meeting, lunch provided and bingo.

• STEAM: The Bradford Public Library’s STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will be from 10:15- 11:30 a.m. These hands-on classes are planned for students in grades first through eighth. Registration is not required, but they do appreciate knowing you are coming. For more information, call the library at 448-2612 and ask for Stacie.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• CHEESE STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a Philly cheese steaks beginning at 6 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Sliders, mozzarella sticks, chicken chunks, fries and onion rings will be available for reasonable prices from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Trivia will be offered at 8 p.m.

Saturday

• GIFT, ART SALE: Find that special gift for family and friends at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The house will be full of artisans and vendors each displaying their own unique gift items.

• CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS: Covington’s Candlelight Christmas activities at J.R. Clarke Public Library include children ages 5 and up doing a hands-on time with staff at “Jingle Bell Joy’s,” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free activities will include food, music and more. Sign-up by calling the library at 473-2226 or stop in.

• LEGOS: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering an afternoon of fun with LEGOs to children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade from 2-3 p.m. Bricks of all sizes will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request), with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• SHELTER WORKSHOP: A Cat Shelter workshop will be from 2-4 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room. Help community cats stay warm this winter by making a shelter with Purrs in Piqua. Limit to 20 people. Must pre-register at 773-6753.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community sponsored by the Women of Westminster, will be offered the third Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. The menu will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dressing, dinner rolls and desserts.

• WRITER’S CLUB: The Writer’s Club, NaNoWriMo, will be offered Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Join the Writer’s Club for National Novel Writing Month. The goal is to write a 50,000 word novel rough draft in 30 days. Group also meets Thursday evenings.

• HOLIDAY BAZAAR: The Covington High School Business Professionals of America will host the first Buccs Holiday Bazaar from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Covington High School old gym, at 807 Chestnut St. Attendees will have the opportunity to support local vendors, crafters, and bakers as they check off holiday shopping lists. Admission is free and raffle tickets, door prizes, and 50/50 raffles will be available for purchase.

• GOOD GRUB: The Bradford Public Library’s Good Grub Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon. The free cooking classes for students age 9-13 are always a hit so don’t wait to sign up. Class size is limited to 12 students. This month participants will be making mini apple dumpling treats and apple pie cups. Parents are invited to come share their treats at noon. Last day to register is Nov. 12.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program room 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to be an adult intro to meditation and mindfulness strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking short to medium length nature hikes along with meditation. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEEKEEPING: The Miami County Park District will hold a “Beginning Beekeeping” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 and from 11 to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Learn the basics of beekeeping in this two-class series led by Vickie Bowman. Class fee includes a one-year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers and Miami Valley Beekeepers. Maximum Class size is 15. Class fee $60. Pre-registration is required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Just Walking the Dog” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. If your dog is nice and plays well with others, bring them to the park to take part in the “Just Walking the Dog” program. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• FESTIVAL OF TREES: Troy-Miami County Public Library will hold its second annual Festival of Trees from 5-7 p.m. at Smith’s Boathouse, 439 N. Elm St., Troy. Proceeds will benefit Miami County children who receive books by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. There will be heavy appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets cost $25, which is the cost to support one child in the program for a year. Additionally, a representative from the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library will be in attendance to give an update on the governor’s and first lady’s support and involvement in Imagination Library. The program currently has more than 3,250 Miami County children enrolled. Tickets are available at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St., during normal operating hours. Tickets are also available at the Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audio book at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Evening Book Discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join a lively discussion of “The Almost Sisters,” by Joshilyn Jackson. Visit the Library to pick up a copy. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. Shirley Temple will be celebrated this month, this week with “Heidi” (1937). Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Mah Jong will be at 1 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORY TIME: Meet library staff at Brukner Nature Center in Troy at 10 a.m. for children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Erin of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, for this special storytime. Participants will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, and activities. For all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200, for more information. Story time is free; any non-members of the nature center who would like to stay after the program to enjoy Brukner will need to pay the admission fee of $2.50 per person or $10 per family. Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with Texas toast will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m for $5.

Tuesday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the library. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TEEN HANGOUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the Milton-Union Public Library to finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: RT Industries will offer a Coffee & Conversation event from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at 110 Foss Way, Troy. The community is invited to come enjoy coffee, play some board games and enjoy some great conversation. For more information, call CEO Ashley Brocious at 552-3900.

• TREE DECORATING: A Brownies Tree Decorating will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Department. Local Brownie troops will do the decorating for Christmas trees.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; cooking demo at 11 a.m..; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Multiple Sclerosis will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 6-7:30 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

• GOD’S GROCERY: God’s Grocery , a free food pantry, will be open rom 3-5 p.m. at Fletcher United Methodist Church. The food pantry is open the 1st Tuesday of the month from 3-5 p.m. and the third Tuesday of the month from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will offer the “Keep Moving” exercise class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks. The exercise will help everyone improve and increase their range of motion, flexibility, coordination, balance, blood circulation, and their sense of humor. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. Join them in the Community Room at JR Clarke. For more information, call 473-2226.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TWEEN PROGRAM: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan from 5-6 p.m. for tweens ages 8-12. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.) or afternoon (2-4 p.m.) of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check). Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for November is “Time Travelers.”

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Rachelle Miller of the Troy-Miami County Public Library at noon at the Troy Country Club. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• BEEF STEW: The Troy Fish & Game will serve hobo beef stew beginning at 6 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: Stop in the Tipp City American legion Post 586 for a meatloaf sandwich for $4 for the sandwich along with chips and a pickle. The doors open at 3 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will offer “Distracted Driving Program” at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org

Nov. 21

• SENIOR MEAL: The annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving meal will take place at Bradford School Auditeria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are unable to attend, the senior students will be delivering meals to you as well. These meals are free of charge. Contact Amy Gade, secretary, at (937) 448-2719 to schedule delivery.

• BINGO FOR BOOKS: Adults will enjoy snacks, music, and bingo to win books at 6 p.m. at the the Milton-Union Public Library. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HIGH NOONERS: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss “Behold the Dreamers,” by Imbolo Mbue. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a carry-in.

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will hold its November meeting at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Society president Judy Deeter will present a talk titled “From Alcohol to Art: Stories of the Hayner Family.” The meeting is free and open to the public. For information, call (937) 339-5900 or email tths@frontier.com.

• BIRD SLEUTHS: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Home-school Nature Connect program “Bird Sleuths” from 1-3:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is an extraordinary adventure through the trails of Lost Creek Reserve for students ages 7-10. In this adventure, students will search for and learn all about the birds that call their backyard home. Games and activities, like dissecting owl pellets, will reinforce lessons learned about food chains during the day’s adventure. Students may be dropped-off for this class, or parents are more than welcome to stay and explore with us. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Please feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out-of-county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HOME SCHOOL PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program “Bird Sleuths” from 1- 3:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is an extraordinary adventure through the trails of Lost Creek Reserve for students ages 10 and up. In this adventure, students will search for and learn all about the birds that call their backyard home. Games and activities, like dissecting owl pellets, will reinforce lessons learned about food chains during the day’s adventure. Students may be dropped-off for this class, or parents are more than welcome to stay and explore with us. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out-of-county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum is six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LECTURE SERIES: Brigadier General Paul Cooper (retired) will present the history of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the upcoming WACO Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre starts at 7 p.m., stay and try your luck for $5.

