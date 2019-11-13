FOR THE RECORD

Congratulations to the Milton-Union Marching Band! On Nov. 3, at the OMEA State Marching Band Event, they earned a No. 1 Superior Rating for their performance in the UD Welcome Stadium. On Nov. 11, at the Mid State Championship contest held at West Claremont High School, they placed eighth out of 26 bands.

Congratulations also to the M-U Bulldogs football team for making it to the Division IV play offs following their 8-3 season. For the 2019 Homecoming game, Dr. Ginn prepared a program detailing the statistics of the undefeated seasons of 1977, 1978 and 1979. That’s right — 30 wins. They were undefeated for three consecutive seasons!

The Union Township FISH (Friends In Service For Humanity) organization provides a number of services for Union Township residents. They exist due to many volunteers and many types of donations from various sources. Volunteers are always needed, especially to answer phones. If you are interested call Wendy at 698-3541. They recently lost two men who served the organization tirelessly for many years — John Hutchinson and Jim Kinnison. My little friend, Lola, for her seventh birthday party chose, instead of presents, to have everyone bring donations for FISH. I thought that was pretty special.

The M-U Council of Churches is sponsoring their combined Thanksgiving Community Services on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Transfiguration Church at 972 S. Miami St. Those attending are asked to bring nonperishable food items for the FISH program. Nomination forms for Thanksgiving food baskets can be picked up at: M-U Library, M-U Schools, and council member churches. The council also sponsors and provides bell ringers for the Salvation Army. They will be at Wertz Variety and Chasteen’s IGA. All funds raised remain in Union Township.

On Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1209 S. Miami St. will be presenting their annual church musical. The theme this year is “The Sounds of Christmas.” The choir invites community members to join them as they prepare for this presentation. If you like to sing and enjoy fellowship, call Barb at 698-6559 for more information.

No one should go hungry or be alone on Thanksgiving. For this reason West Milton Friends Church is providing a free meal on Thanksgiving, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited. Their address is 47 N. Main St. The community is also invited to join them for their Christmas program at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The program consists of Cinnamon Pepper playing the harp, members of the congregation presenting the Christmas Story and Christmas music those in attendance joining in. For more information, call Karen at 698-5606.

By Susie Spitler

Got Union Township area news to add to this column? Contact columnist Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or email her at wsspitler@juno.com

