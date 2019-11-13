Area briefs

Road closed

TROY — South Market Street from the Public Square to Franklin Street will be closed through 7 a.m. Friday for water service installation to 8 S. Market St.

Quartet to perform

TROY — Four current members of the Ohio Valley British Brass Band make up the Western Ohio Tuba Quartet — Francis Laws, Ted Shuttleworth, Michael Gallehue, and Denny Seifried, and will perform at a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

All are experienced performers and retired music educators who enjoy making music together and entertaining audiences with this unusual combination of instruments. The WOTQ is two euphoniums, sometimes called tenor tubas, and two bass tubas. The quartet performs a variety of musical styles, from arrangements of classical composers such as Gabrieli, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, to modern American music, marches, and jazz.

Since 1998 this intimate chamber series has been presented at the Hayner on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. Concert pianist Steven Aldredge is the host. Aldredge is also a sought-after composer and an educator at Wright State University.

For more information, visit www.TroyHayner.org.

Healthy U training available

MIAMI COUNTY — Apply to become a Healthy U leader through training scheduled for Dec. 11-12 and 19-20 at Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Vandalia.

Healthy U is an evidence-based program that empowers participants to make decisions and set individual goals toward enhanced well-being and improved health within weekly, small-group sessions. Healthy U leaders are caring, respectful, compassionate, discreet, encouraging, understanding, dependable, and optimistic about people’s ability to make step-by-step changes. Many of the most successful

Healthy U leaders are living with chronic health conditions themselves and are therefore better able to communicate and help others. Becoming a Healthy U leader is joining a team of committed, caring leaders interested in making a difference within their communities.

Training is free, and mileage is reimbursed after the full training is completed. Leaders are required to lead at least one six-week workshop every calendar year, and currently receive a small stipend. No medical experience is needed.

Contact Karin Nevius at the Area Agency on Aging, PSA2, at (937) 341-3001 or (800) 258-7277 or knevius@info4seniors.org before Nov. 15. Applications are due Nov. 15 and are also available on the Agency website at info4seniors.org/news/.

The Healthy U program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which conducts workshops throughout Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Members learn of herbs

TIPP CITY — Miami County OSU Extension Office Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator Amanda Bennett, and Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Alisha Barton, addressed the Tipp City Garden Club on Nov. 5. Their class was focused on herbs.

Bennett defined what an herb is; the history of what herbs have been used for; how to grow, plant, divide, layer herbs; and when and how to harvest herbs. She also highlighted best handling practices.

In Barton’s presentation, the club learned the advantages and basic ways to freeze, dry, store, and use herbs. She demonstrated cooking with an herb frozen cube in a pasta recipe.

Club members sampled the herb pasta, along with blueberry mint lemonade, cilantro lime herb butter, Italian garlic herb butter, and rosemary shortbread cookies. Recipes for each of the samples were included in the OSU information packets provided to members.

Members found that herbs are easy to use in cooking and easy to prepare. They replace salt, sugar, and fat making the foods we eat healthier. The club explored ways to be creative and to enjoy growing and using herbs.

Election of 2020 officers and business meeting followed.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the garden club will celebrate with a Christmas program and luncheon at SpringMeade’s White House.