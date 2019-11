Ebeneezer Scrooge, played by Michael Maxson of Conover, front right, plays a scene from the Troy Civic Theater production of A Christmas Carol at the Barn in the Park during a Wednesday dress rehearsal.

Ebeneezer Scrooge, played by Michael Maxson of Conover, front right, plays a scene from the Troy Civic Theater production of A Christmas Carol at the Barn in the Park during a Wednesday dress rehearsal. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_111319mju_tct_christmascarol1-1.jpg Ebeneezer Scrooge, played by Michael Maxson of Conover, front right, plays a scene from the Troy Civic Theater production of A Christmas Carol at the Barn in the Park during a Wednesday dress rehearsal.