Member receives FFA jacket from sponsor

CASSTOWN — Recently, Beck’s Superior Hybrids of Atlanta, Ind., donated an FFA jacket to a member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. The jacket was made available through a special project of the Ohio FFA Foundation. The Blue Jackets Program was founded to help new FFA members earn their first FFA jacket. Participating FFA members pledge to meet the Blue Jacket Program requirements and the jackets will be awarded to them.

Requirements of the Blue Jacket Program include attending two FFA events, completion of 10 hours of community service, submission of satisfactory plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, service on an FFA Program of Activities committee, completion of a high school agricultural education course, and attendance at 80% of the FFA chapter meetings. Additionally, the members selected agree to maintain a positive and cooperative attitude. This year there were 600 applicants statewide and 179 FFA jackets awarded.

Selected from Miami East-MVCTC FFA was Sumsaar Thapa. Thapa is a first-year FFA member at Miami East High School. She has attended numerous FFA activities including FFA Meetings, the National FFA Convention and is preparing for the Novice Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event.

Thapa is the daughter of Nisha Panday and Sanjeev Thapa of Troy.