Foundation holds fall grant distribution

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Foundation held its fall grant distribution celebration on Nov. 1, where it awarded more than 110 grants to various nonprofit organizations and schools throughout Miami County totaling $336,633. The motto of the Miami County Foundation is People Helping People. Since its founding, 34 years ago the organization has carried out its mission to promote and encourage the health, education, and welfare of the citizens of Miami County.

“The Miami County Foundation takes great pride in supporting initiatives that provide for the cultural enrichment of the residents it serves,” executive director Karen Eliason said.

Among the grant recipients, there is a grant to the Family Abuse Shelter, Ludlow Falls Camp, Shoes for the Shoeless and RT Industries.

General grant requests were awarded for programs ranging from repairs, technology and food for the needy.

“The Miami County Foundation understands that the growth and development of its youngest citizens play a key role in the success of our community,” she said. “The foundation takes great pride in awarding 39 grants to local schools.”

A complete list of organizations that received grants from the foundation includes: Countyline Christian Organization, Covington Exempted Schools, Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, Inc., GIVE Medical Ministry, Lehman Catholic High School, Ludlow Falls Camp, Miami County Public Health, Milton-Union Senior Citizens and Community Center, RT Industries, Schnell-Westfall Post 184 American Legion, American Red Cross, Bradford Community Club, First Place Pantry, FISH, Inc. of Troy, Ohio, Lockington United Methodist Church, Richards Chapel Lunch Program, Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Troy Lions Charities, Upper Valley Career Center, Bradford Public Library, Candid, CASA/GAL of Miami County, Cat Advocates of Troy, Child Care Choices, Edison State Community College, Fletcher United Methodist Preschool, Free to Run Foundation, Miami County Board of Disabilities, Miami County Continuum of Care, Miami County Dental Clinic, Miami Valley Veterans Museum, National Inventors Hall of Fame, Newberry Township, Overfield Tavern Museum, Piqua Arts Council, Piqua Compassion Network, Reading for a Change, Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Miami Valley Region, Seeds of Hope, The Center for Early Learning, Piqua Catholic, The Edison Foundation, The Friends of Hayner, The Ohio State University Extension Miami County, The Union Township Life Squad, Tipp City Library, Troy Christian Church, Troy Christian Early Childhood Education Center, Upper Valley Carreer Center Aspire Program, Bethel Local Schools, Bradford Exempted Village School District, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Girls on the Run, Miami East School District, Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools, Newton Local School District, Piqua Catholic, St. Patricks Catholic School, The Future begins Today, Tipp City School District, Troy Christian High School, Troy City School District, and We Care Arts.

Jean & John Dugan Family Fund awarded: Miami County Recovery Council.

Miami County Agriculture Leadership: Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter, Miami East FFA and Ohio State University Extension.

On-going humanitarian grants were awarded to: Bethany Center, FISH Union Township, St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, The New Path, Inc., The Salvation Army, Covington Outreach Association, Family Abuse Shelter, Partners In Hope, GIVE Medical Ministry, Health Partners Free Clinic, Miami County Dental Clinic, Troy Lions Charities, and Miami County Continuum of Care Rides to Work.

For more information about the Miami County Foundation, visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org.