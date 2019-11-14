Adding cash to the kettle

Hope Cooper, 2, of Piqua drops the first donation of the season into the Salvation Army kettle at the Miami Valley Centre Mall on Thursday as Major Robert Kramer looks on during the annual SA kickoff event at the mall.

A new feature this season for the Salvation Army kettle bell ringers is the ability for donors to donate funds using their smart phone. The apps work for both Apply Pay and Google Pay.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, filled with tags and waiting for a Christmas angel to make dreams come true for a child in need.

