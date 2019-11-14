Dianne Coble Ensemble coming to Hayner

TROY — Dianne (Hughes) Coble returns to her hometown to share some holiday cheer.

Since 2012 this large choir has been sharing their message of joy in music by performing throughout the area. On Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m., Dianne Coble will bring her choir back home to Troy, which is where she claims her roots.

This 12-plus member choir will be singing their holiday favorites with characteristic soulful rhythm and enthusiasm. Expect to hear your favorite hymns and carols, and by all means, expect to leave with a big smile on your face.

As Coble says, “There is no greater means of expressing the season’s joy and uniting people than through music.”

The concert is free .

Learn more at www.TroyHayner.org.