Athletic boosters offer fundraiser

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters is sponsoring the 2020 Red Devil 250. The purchase of one ticket supports student athletes and buys a chance to win $250, $100, $75, $50, or $25 every month for a year. Each ticket is numbered and only 250 will be sold.

Membership places the ticket holder in a monthly drawing for cash prizes starting in January and concluding in December 2020. Each month, the boosters will draw a ticket for each prize level. The winners’ names go back in the drawing for a chance to win again the following month.

Tickets may be purchased by submitting a $100 check payable to Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters, Inc., P.O. Box 24, Tipp City, OH 45371 or dropping it off at the Tippecanoe Board of Education office. Please include your name, address, phone number, and email address. Buyers should also request their top five number choices from 1-250. Please note, numbers are already being sold so there is no guarantee you will receive the requested number. For questions or additional information, email tippecanoeathleticboosters@gmail.com.

The Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters is a not-for-profit parent volunteer organization that raises funds for seventh through 12th grade Tippecanoe athletic programs, athletes, and coaches. Recent purchases include the flooring and updates in the high school weight room and the gym matting and athletic chairs in the middle school gymnasium.

The cutoff date to buy a ticket is Dec. 31