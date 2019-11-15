Troy man faces prison for child pornography charges

DAYTON (WDTN) – A Troy man faces up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said Brendan J. Eardly, 48, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography by enticing at least seven juvenile males in Ohio and elsewhere to engage in explicit sexual conduct for the purpose of producing pornographic videos, according to our news partners at WDTN.

Eardly also pleaded guilty to committing a felony as a registered sex offender. He faces at least 15 years in prison for producing the child pornography and at least an additional 10 years for committing a felony as a registered sex offender.

According to court documents, Eardly set up accounts on multiple social media platforms and communicated with more than 60 juveniles around the world, offering to provide them with advice about sex. Eardly sent some of them sexually explicit videos of himself and pornographic videos of other men engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Eardly pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice on Nov. 14. Eardly was ordered held in custody until sentencing, which is scheduled for March 16, 2020. Eardly is currently incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail.

Terms of the plea agreement include a requirement that Eardly forfeit the computer, cell phones and computer storage media including 17 CD’s, an external hard drive and three thumb drives he used to commit the crimes.

At the time he committed the crimes, he was required to register as a sex offender due to a case in Miami County in 2004.

— WDTN contributed to this story.

