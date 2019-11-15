Troy seeks to reword sidewalk ordinance

TROY — Troy City Council will review a proposed amendment to an ordinance regarding residential sidewalk conditions at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.

The streets and sidewalks committee met on Nov. 4 to consider amending the ordinance to clarify responsibilities and prohibitions regarding the property owner’s responsibility to keep sidewalks clean and free of obstruction, particularly related to clearing of snow and ice and lawn debris.

It’s the committee’s recommendation to reword the ordinance as follows: Duty to keep sidewalks in repair and clean. (a) No owner or occupant of abutting lands shall fail to keep the sidewalks, curbs or gutters in repair and free from snow, ice or any nuisance (ORC 723.011). (b) No person shall place or deposit snow or ice collected from sidewalks, driveways, or any other private property onto a street, or sidewalk. (c) Whoever violates this section is guilty of a minor misdemeanor.

All resolutions and ordinances will have their first reading.

The following resolutions will be reviewed:

• Authorize the purchase of gasoline and diesel fuel for years 2020-2022. According to the committee report, vendors were unable to supply bulk fuel supply prices. Council will consider legislation authorizing fuel items to be purchased as needed based on the lowest and best price at the time fuel is needed and ordered.

• Authorize bidding for asphalt materials (not to exceed $80,000 per year) and water meters not to exceed ($180,000 per year) for years 2020-2022.

• Authorize bidding of concession operations at Duke Park. There are two concession operations at Duke Park, and their contract ends this year. The “Little League” concession stand operator has been Trojan Little League Football, which pays the city $100 per year. The second concession stand is located at the softball fields. It is operated by the Troy American Legion Baseball organization for an annual payment of $800. Each contract is for two years plus two one-year optional agreements.

The following ordinances will be reviewed:

• Amend the salary ordinance for part-time and seasonal employees as of Jan. 1, 2020. January 2020, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $8.55 to $8.70 per hour. The city is mandated to meet the state’s minimum rate.

• Amend the salary ordinance for FLSA exempt employees to amend one range as of Jan. 1, 2020. A federal rule requires a minimum wage of $35,568 for employees meeting the requirements to be FLSA exempt. One of the city’s salary ranges falls below the minimum and impacts one employee. The city position impacted by this rule is the assistant concessions/food and beverage manager. Prior to the exemption, the salary ranges were $30,750 to $38,335. Beginning in 2020, the salary range will be $35,568 to $43,153.

• Levy assessments for Phase 11 of the Sidewalk Improvement Program. The assessments will recover $186,075 back to the city for the sidewalk repairs.

Phase 11 included the following areas: South Market between Canal and Race; South Clay (east side) between Young and South County Road 25-A; South Crawford between Young and Racer; Walker’s entire length; and Young, East Ross, Enyeart, East Dakota and Racer from South Clay to CSX Railroad/Union. The contracted work was performed in the 2019 construction season. Property owners will be given written notice to make a payment within 30 days. Assessments not paid will be certified to the county auditor for collection with property taxes over a five year period.

• Amend Section 521.06 of the Codified Ordinances in regard to sidewalks kept in repair and clean.

In other news:

• Round two of leaf collection will begin on Nov. 25, weather permitting.

• City offices will close for the Thanksgiving Holiday on Nov. 28-29. Refuse collection and recycling will be on schedule on both days. Dye Mill Road facility also will remain open. The Dye Mill facility will close for the year at 3 p.m. Nov. 30.

• The city used 72 tons of salt and 360 gallons of beet juice for the Nov. 11 snow event. City employees logged 28.5 hours of overtime to clear streets. The total cost of fuel, overtime, salt and other materials for the snow event was calculated at approximately $6,918.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

