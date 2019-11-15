Teen injured in mobile home fire

PIQUA — A teenager reportedly suffered burns during a fire at a mobile home on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were sent by Miami County 911 dispatchers to the Paris Court Mobile Home Park at 10220 North County Road 25-A around 3:00 p.m. for a mobile home that was burning and a person suffering from burns.

Piqua and Fletcher fire departments responded. First units on the scene reported a mobile home burning with flames and heavy smoke showing. A tanker and an engine from Lockington was also requested. CareFlight was put on standby for the burn patient.

Captain Kris Black of the Piqua Fire Department said that the mobile home was a total loss but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other nearby trailers.

Black said that “one child was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained by the fire.” The child is reported to be a 13-year-old female. The extent of her injuries has not been made public.

One person, an adult male, was taken into custody at the scene by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies. His name and charges against him have not been released at this time.

Sgt. Randy Slusher of the sheriff’s office confirmed that a man was taken into custody. He said that the investigation into what led to the arrest is ongoing and further information will be available soon.

Slusher said that arson is not suspected in the fire.

Miami County Sheriff’s investigators are continuing to look into the cause of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 5 p.m.

By Mike Ullery

