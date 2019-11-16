Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 12

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 7000 block of Rangeline Road, Newberry Twp. in reference to an unknown male trespassing on the property with a hatchet in hand. The male was located and arrested on a Darke County warrant.

MENACING: A deputy responded to the 100 block of W. Hill Street, Pleasant Hill, in reference to some “hate mail” the reporting party had received in the mail. It was explained by the reporting party, she had recently aired her opinion. Today, she received a letter in the mail that was written by an anonymous person who stated their dislike for the reporting party. No threats were made in this letter however they wanted this incident to be documented just in case if there were further incidents.

OVI: Derek Shively, of Cardington, was cited for OVI, driving with a license restriction and assured clear distance following an accident in the 7800 block of W. State Route 201.He also was charged with fourth degree felony receiving stolen property.

Nov. 13

K9 DETAIL: K9 Vello conducted a school sniff at Bethel High School. Students from two buses going to CTC were brought off the bus and put their book bags on the sidewalk. The students were then returned to the bus and a free air sniff was conducted around the book bags. Upon running K9 Vello around the book bags, no alerts were given to the odor of illegal narcotics.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Fairgrounds to a report of multiple buildings and campers being broken into. After further investigation, evidence was collected and this case is pending.

Nov. 14

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy responded to Bradford High School in regards to a drug offense. I was informed by school staff that a marijuana roach was found inside the coat pocket of a student’s locker. Case pending.

POSSESSION: A deputy responded to the 5800 block of S. Rangeline Road, Union Twp. on a welfare check of an individual sitting in a vehicle which appeared to be disabled. After further investigation into the incident, Adam Keen, of 32, of Dayton, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of a fentanyl related compound and possession of a drug abuse instrument. Keen was incarcerated without incident in the Miami County Jail. This case is closed at this time.

Nov. 15

K9 DETAIL: K9 Vello conducted a free air sniff throughout Newton High School and its parking lot. K9 Vello alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics on one book bag and one vehicle. Nothing illegal was located inside the book bag, however, marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue was located in a compartment under the steering wheel of a vehicle.