Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 16.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy stopped on Owens Road in Newberry Twp. for two suspicious vehicles. One occupant was found to have an active felony warrant through Miami County for drug trafficking. Another occupant, Patrick Donovan, 25, of Covington, was found to be carrying a loaded firearm on his person as well as a deadly knife. The last male was cited and released for driving under suspension. Two males were placed into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail and incarcerated without any incident. Donovan was charged with fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon.

Nov. 17

OVERDOSE: A deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of Greenville Falls Road, Newberry Twp., on an assist squad. After further investigation, one female individual had overdosed on cocaine. Covington Squad was able to revive and transport the female to Upper Valley Medical Center for further observation with no issue. No evidence was found at the scene and no charges will be filed.

DEER STRIKES: Deer strikes were reported in the following areas: 8800 block of State Route 2020 in Bethel Township, 8800 block of Wildcat Road, Bethel Twp.; and 2000 block of North County Road 25-A, Troy.