Bill Engvall to perform at Hobart Arena

TROY — Grammy-nominated blue collar comedian, Bill Engvall, will perform his new stand-up routine at Hobart Arena on March 1 at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22.

Tickets available at the Hobart Arena box office, online at hobartarena.com, or by phone at 339-2911. Tickets will be $45, $59 and $79 plus fees.

Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Most recently, he was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. Earlier this year, Engvall lent his voice to the animated comedy series “Bounty Hunters,” which aired on CMT. He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show.”

Engvall was part of the successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over 9 million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show “Blue Collar TV” and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012 he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the “Them Idiots Whirled Tour,” which aired as a special on CMT. Bill’s first album, Here’s Your Sign, is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, Dorkfish, also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. Bill has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography “Bill Engvall — Just A Guy.” H recently filmed a new special entitled “Just Sell Him For Parts.”

A native of Galveston, Texas, Engvall moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey with plans of becoming a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried his hand at stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly his forte. Soon after, he moved to Los Angeles and went on to star in the Showtime special, “A Pair of Joker’s,” hosted A&E’s Evening at the Improv and appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Show with David Letterman.” In 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-up Comedian. He appeared in several episodes of “Designing Women” and co-starred in Delta and “The Jeff Foxworthy Show.”

Engvall resides in Southern California with his family.

More information is available at www.billengvall.com.

