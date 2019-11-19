Banner art contest winners named

TROY — The city of Troy has announced the winners of its Student Holiday/Winter Banner Art Contest. Students from Troy Junior High, Troy High School, and Troy Christian Schools submitted designs for new decorative winter and holiday banners to be placed along Adams Street from the Adams Street Bridge to Staunton Road and around Hobart Arena.

The creators of the selected designs include:

• Morgan Dubbs, ninth grade, Troy High School

• Corynne Lombardo, seventh grade, Troy Junior High School

• Avery Woodruff, seventh grade, Troy Junior High School

• Mya Barnishin, 11th grade, Troy Christian High School

The winning banners have been placed on Adams Street and will be displayed during the months of November, December, and January.