Changes coming to downtown Covington

COVINGTON — The Covington Village Council heard from local business and property owner Chris Haines during its regular meeting on Monday regarding several of the Haines family’s current project ventures.

The Haines family owns Marias Technology, located at 25 E. Wright St., as well as buildings at 10 through 24 N. High St. The family also operates the Newberry Theater Preservation Foundation, which owns the former Newberry Township building, located at 102 N. Pearl St.

According to Haines, CEO and president of Marias Technology, demolition of the buildings at 12 through 24 N. High St. will take place within the first two weeks of December, with construction fencing to be set up for the entire area next week.

Haines said construction of a new three-floor, 26,000-square-foot building at this location is estimated to begin in mid to late spring 2020 and will include two first floor retail spaces, one of which he said will be well-suited to house a restaurant, and one which will house Glacier View Coffee, a Haines family-owned coffee shop.

Marias Technology will occupy floors two and three, Haines said, and the business will also remain in its current Wright Street location, with a walkway to be built connecting it to the new building on the second floor.

Plans for 10 N. High St. include renovation and subdivision of the building into three rental spaces on the first floor, with construction loosely set to begin in January. There are currently no plans for the second floor.

Haines noted that Orestod Holdings is the Haines family-owned real estate holding company, which owns all of the aforementioned buildings.

Resident Joyce Robertson also addressed council, recommending that as part of the village’s 2020 goals, “certain curbs in dangerous areas” be painted to allow better a visual for people attempting to pull out onto state Route 48 during high-traffic times.

Robertson also requested that council “be a little more conservative in the use of waiving the three-reading rule,” and asked how she may locate job descriptions for village employees.

Village administrator Mike Busse said village employee job descriptions are public record and may be requested from him at any time.

Busse gave an update on the Casey’s General Store project, stating tank installation is complete and fencing will be installed later this week. Building foundations are also complete and the floor is scheduled to be poured Wednesday. Building walls are anticipated to begin going up Friday or early next week, depending on weather.

Busse said the store anticipates an opening of Feb. 28 and is looking to hire around 20 employees, both full- and part-time. Pay will be about $10 per hour and full-time employees are eligible for health benefits. Applications will be accepted beginning in mid-December.

In other business, the council:

• Held a second reading on two ordinances: one establishing a Downtown Redevelopment District fund, and one authorizing the village administrator to enter into a multi-year contract with Miami Valley Lighting for street lighting.

• Held a first reading on two ordinances: one amending the Covington salary ordinance for a 1.5 percent cost of living increase, and one amending the village administrator salary ordinance for the same cost of living increase.

• Approve the 2019 Christmas Ham List.

• Approved Brumbaugh Construction pay request number one for the basketball court renovation project in the amount of $34,742,42.

• Waived the three-reading rule authorizing Busse to enter into a contract for the deposit of funds with Minster Bank.

• Accepted a $5,000 donation from the Covington Eagles for the basketball court renovation.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Haines family plans reno for High Street block

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.