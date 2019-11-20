Princess Pirate Super Hero Ball set for Dec. 1

TROY — A Troy-based non-profit called “We Love Birthday Parties” invites families and kids of all ages to its Princess Pirate Super Hero Ball, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 at Fort Piqua Plaza ballroom.

The event features 17 characters, including Disney princesses, Marvel and DC Super Heroes and several pirates.

“Our princess costumes are gorgeous. They were handmade and donated to us by the Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures/BFA Design and Technology at Wright State University,” said Shelly Calvert, executive director of We Love Birthday Parties. “We are so grateful to the seamstresses who spent countless hours donating their time to this project.”

The princesses include Cinderella, Elsa and Anna, Belle, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty.

“In addition we have added other quality costumes to complete our characters, so we have Beast to go with Belle and Flynn Rider to go with Rapunzel, as well as Moana, Tinker Bell, Batman, Spider-Man, Captain America and Wonder Woman,” Calvert added. “And then there are the pirates; the ornery fun-loving pirates! It is going to be a really spectacular event for kids of all ages.”

The event is being held on the fourth floor of Fort Piqua Plaza in the ballroom. Children of all ages can dress up if they wish. There also will be activities for the kids, such as making tiara’s, capes and pirate eye patches, so even if children don’t come in costume they will have some fun props to use.

The characters will be available for pictures when they are not leading the kids in dances to movie themes on the ballroom dance floor.

Everyone will be treated to snacks, such as cupcakes, cookies and an elaborate “candy bar.” Themed punch and a coffee bar also will be available.

There will be a silent auction featuring Christmas gift ideas, capes, a trip to “Frozen” on Broadway, and two real tiaras donated by Harris Jewelers, plus more.

“This is being held the Sunday after Thanksgiving, so it’s a great way for families who have spent a lot of holiday time together to get out and have something fun to do with the antsy kiddos,” Calvert said. “And it’s all raising money for a good cause.”

We Love Birthday Parties spreads love throughout the year with the simple joy of birthday parties for children who might not otherwise be celebrated. The organization and its volunteers go to community centers each month in Miami and Montgomery county and celebrate kids. They also make “birthday boxes” for foster children and children in the court system and distribute them through Seeds of Hope and CASA/GAL.

“Our characters will be for hire in 2020 for people who would like to have characters at their children’s birthday parties or for special events,” Calvert noted, adding that the Princess Pirate Super Hero Ball will give attendees the first choice for dates. “We have special activities planned for birthday parties, so hiring our characters will make for very memorable birthdays. Those who can afford to pay for entertainment at their child’s birthday will be providing parties for children who are forgotten or neglected on their birthdays.”

Tickets for the ball are $10, plus eventbrite processing fee. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/PPSH-ball.

For more information about We Love Birthday Parties, go to www.welovebirthdayparties.org or check out the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

To make a donation to We Love Birthday Parties, go to www.gofundme.com/we-love-birthday-parties.