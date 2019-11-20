Renovations to get underway at Johnston Farm

PIQUA — The Johnston Farm Friends Council, in partnership with the Ohio History Connection, and the state of Ohio are about to embark on two renovation projects at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency in Piqua, Ohio.

Beginning this winter, a major change will be coming to the interior of the Johnston Home. Thanks in large part to new research, the home will receive a significant change from the colonial interior that visitors are familiar with to the much more correct federal interior. All of the original mantels have been preserved as well as enough of the original woodwork to recreate the home that John Johnston would have been familiar with.

Site manager Andy Hite said, “When this renovation is completed our visitors will see the splendor that was the Johnston Home.”

Community members can still help with the Share the Vision campaign to assist in this project in the Johnston Home. To donate, contact Hite at 773-2522.

The second update slated for the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency will take place in the Indian & Canal Museum with a complete upgrade of the restrooms.

“As visitation has increased, particularly for our school visitors, it has become clear that the current facilities are both outdated and too small,” Hite said.

The restrooms will be brought up to current standards and enlarged as well. While the Johnston Home renovation is a joint project, the Ohio History Connection has committed to funding the restroom renovations in their entirety.

“We want to thank all of the individuals, businesses, and foundations who have made very generous donations that have made the Share the Vision campaign possible, Hite said. “This is going to be a very busy, but quite exciting time at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.”