Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars

Dance event raises money for Miami Valley Vets Museum

Former Miami Co. Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brian was Master of Ceremonies for Saturday’s Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars at Romer’s Catering in Piqua.

Former Miami Co. Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brian was Master of Ceremonies for Saturday’s Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars at Romer’s Catering in Piqua.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Dance pro Errol Threewits, left, and Katherine McIntosh wowed the crowd with a Foxtrot


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Tia Mauer and Victor Farrow perform Dancing Jive to Footloose


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

A pair of exhibition dancers warms up the crowd at Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Exhibition dance routines included several adult/child acts.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

A large crowd turned out at Romer’s Catering to support Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars on Saturday evening.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Dancers Victor Farrow and Tia Mauer listen to comments from judges following their performance at Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

