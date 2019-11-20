Former Miami Co. Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brian was Master of Ceremonies for Saturday’s Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars at Romer’s Catering in Piqua.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Dance pro Errol Threewits, left, and Katherine McIntosh wowed the crowd with a Foxtrot
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Tia Mauer and Victor Farrow perform Dancing Jive to Footloose
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
A pair of exhibition dancers warms up the crowd at Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Exhibition dance routines included several adult/child acts.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
A large crowd turned out at Romer’s Catering to support Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars on Saturday evening.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Dancers Victor Farrow and Tia Mauer listen to comments from judges following their performance at Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Dance event raises money for Miami Valley Vets Museum