Community Calendar

Today

• SENIOR MEAL: The annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving meal will take place at Bradford School Auditeria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are unable to attend, the senior students will be delivering meals to you as well. These meals are free of charge. Contact Amy Gade, secretary, at (937) 448-2719 to schedule delivery.

• BINGO FOR BOOKS: Adults will enjoy snacks, music, and bingo to win books at 6 p.m. at the the Milton-Union Public Library. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HIGH NOONERS: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss “Behold the Dreamers,” by Imbolo Mbue. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a carry-in.

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will hold its November meeting at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Society president Judy Deeter will present a talk titled “From Alcohol to Art: Stories of the Hayner Family.” The meeting is free and open to the public. For information, call (937) 339-5900 or email tths@frontier.com.

• BIRD SLEUTHS: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Home-school Nature Connect program “Bird Sleuths” from 1-3:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is an extraordinary adventure through the trails of Lost Creek Reserve for students ages 7-10. In this adventure, students will search for and learn all about the birds that call their backyard home. Games and activities, like dissecting owl pellets, will reinforce lessons learned about food chains during the day’s adventure. Students may be dropped-off for this class, or parents are more than welcome to stay and explore with us. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Please feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out-of-county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum is six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LECTURE SERIES: Brigadier General Paul Cooper (retired) will present the history of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the upcoming WACO Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre starts at 7 p.m., stay and try your luck for $5.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Central class of 1961 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at 311 Draft House, Piqua. Participants will order from the menu. Class members and spouses welcome.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board Meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Community Services Building, and open to the public.

Friday

• CONCERT: Join Sugar Grove bluegrass band for a Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Community Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the center. Free. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Piqua Optimists Club will host its annual quarter auction fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Pkwy., Piqua. This annual fundraiser supports various projects and scholarships for youth in the Piqua community. The event features prizes from local merchants, as well as a raffle. Tickets are $3 and are available for purchase at John Bertke State Farm Insurance, 520 N. Main St., Piqua. Admission with ticket only. Must be 18 or older. Doors open at 6 p.m. A $40 all-in paddle will be available for purchase at the door. A cash bar will be set up and there will be food available for purchase. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact Teresa Anderson at (937) 773-4321.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer blood pressure checks at 10 a.m., followed by a board meeting, lunch provided and bingo.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will serve chili beginning at 6 p.m.

• BAKED CHICKEN: Enjoy a baked chicken dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• EXCEL CLASS: An Excel Spreadshett class, taught by Levi Smith, an instructor from Edison State in Piqua, will be offered at 3 p.m. in the Community Room of J.R. Clarke Public Library. Contact the library at 473-2226 to sign-up so that staff have appropriate materials and bring along your laptop or tablet, but they are not required. Also, if you have other areas of Microsoft Office or Google Apps that you would like to have taught at JR Clarke, contact Cherie at 473-2226.

Saturday

• FREE DINNER: The Covington Eagles and Fields of Grace Worship Center will host a free Thanksgiving dinner from 4-7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles Hall. Enter through the Debra Street entrance to the hall. The meal will consist of turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin or sugar cream pie and drinks. There will be take-outs available from 6-7 p.m. only. There will be a limit of two meals per adult. To pick up a take-out meal, enter through the Debra Street entrance as well. Home deliveries will be made to surrounding communities to individuals and their caretakers who are unable to attend the meal because of being home-bound or being unable to drive. Meals can be reserved by calling (937) 573-4282, Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21. No calls will be taken the day of the meal. For more information, contact Fields of Grace Worship Center or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be holding the “All I Want For Christmas” quarter auction at 7:15 p.m. at the Eagle’s Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m. This year there also will be a Table Top Christmas Tree Silent Auction,” and are welcoming Miami County Locally Grown, a collaboration of vendors who produce locally grown farm products. The museum gift shop will be open. Food and drink items will be available for purchase. Admission is $3 and includes one paddle, with additional paddles available.

• CRAFT SHOW: Hoffman Untied Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The event will feature 20-plus booths offering a wide variety of items including jewelry, wood crafted items, candles, baked goods and more. The Methodist Women will also offer their homemade, ready-to-cook pot pie by the bag. The Hoffman Cafe will provide coffee and doughnuts, pop, sandwiches, homemade chicken soup, vegetable soup, and a variety of pies. For more information, call 687-5541.

• CRAFT SHOW: The Christiansburg Holiday Bazaar will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Fire Department, 1st Street. The event will include all handcrafted gifts.

• TEEN WII: Teens 12 and up are invited to the Milton-Union Public Library from 3-4 p.m. to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• WRITER’S CLUB: The Writer’s Club, NaNoWriMo, will be offered Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Join the Writer’s Club for National Novel Writing Month. The goal is to write a 50,000 word novel rough draft in 30 days. Group also meets Thursday evenings.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve cheese penne lasagna beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Come for supper, and stay for music bingo. Order off the menu from 6-7:30 p.m., music bingo begins at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• WILD ART: A painting fundraiser will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Participants will paint a portrait of a cardinal on a lamppost on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. The fee is $35 per person, (ages 13 to adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Nov. 23 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• LOUNGE SERIES: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library Lounge Series Holiday Cabaret will be at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza. Tickets are $50 each and available in the library lobby.

• BAZAAR: The village of Casstown will have a holiday bazaar and chili cook off from 2-5 p.m. at Casstown United Methodist Church.

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross R0ad, south of Tipp City. Drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, cooked to order is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving will be from 8-11:00 a.m. Cost is $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: On the last Monday of every month, the J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold LEGO Landing Group for kids. Do you wish your child was more creative or perhaps you want your child to be more of a problem solver, then this is the place? Kim Woloch will have new ideas and oversee these projects. This will be held at 3:15 p.m., except for Monday holidays. For more information, call 473-2226.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audio book at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. Shirley Temple will be celebrated this month, this week with “Bright Eyes” (1934). Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand & Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers and fries will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

Tuesday

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The free concert will feature the Western Ohio Tuba Quartet. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• TEEN HANGOUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the Milton-Union Public Library to finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• THANKSGIVING DINNER: A community Thanksgiving dinner will be from 4:30-7 p.m. at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. For those able, a love offering will be received to benefit missions. Meals will be dine-in or carry-out.

Nov. 27

• NOVEL TEAS: The Novel Teas Reading Group will meet at 6:30 p..m to discuss “Flight of Dreams,” by Ariel Lawhon. Pick up a copy of the book today. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LEGOS: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering an afternoon of fun with LEGOs to children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade from 2-3 p.m. Bricks of all sizes will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve fried bologna beginning at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will help boost the blood supply on Thanksgiving Eve by hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

