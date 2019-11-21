Area briefs

Healthy Moves class set

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new session of Healthy Moves with a four week session beginning Monday, November 25, from 11-11:45 am at the YWCA.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” Davis said. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life,” she continued.

“Potential new students are welcome to observe a class before signing up to see if this is for you,” Davis added.

YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is required along with a class fee of $10. For more information or to register, stop YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or call 773-6626.

Offices to close

TROY — Troy residents are reminded that city offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.

City refuse collection and the curbside recycling collection will be on schedule. The holiday will not cause the collections to be delayed.

Residents are reminded that the Dye Mill Road Facility will be open for the last day this year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

Offices to close

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, to allow city employees to observe the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Thursday, Nov. 28. Thursday’s collections will be on Friday, Nov. 29, and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day

Museum plans open house

TROY — The Museum Of Troy History will hold an open house from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7-8 in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Yuletide Dinner. The Museum of Troy History is in an 1847 house located at 124 E. Water St. with rooms furnished in mid-1800 to early-1900 style. The museum parlor will feature vintage ornaments on a feather tree, a 1900 parlor piano, and a 1900 reed pump organ. Vintage and antique children’s clothes and toys such as dolls, doll houses, toy train, cast iron toys, and ice skates will be on display through out the museum.

Three of the late John Lafferty’s miniature buildings will also be on display. These include a Victorian house, a church, and a general store. The open house and refreshments are free and open to the public.