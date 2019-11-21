Area briefs

Internationally known artist in Piqua

PIQUA — Stop into the second floor of Apple Tree Gallery and meet internationally known artist Steven Walker as he teaches a workshop to local artists from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.

Walker’s landscapes have been well received by collectors and his paintings are part of several private collections such as Airstream Inc., Hilton Hotels, the Boy Scouts of America, Dominion Resources, Virginia State Department, the National Parks Service, the Columbus Convention Center and the United States Air Force. He was the 2019 recipient of the Oil Painters of America’s Award of Excellence for the eastern half of the country. He recently lead a painting workshop in Ireland and will soon be leading one in Tuscany.

The workshop is hosted by the Piqua Arts Council.

Executive director Jordan Knepper said, “Steven is an artist’s artist. He is a master painter, but his work can be enjoyed by anyone. He is very personable and a much sought-after teacher. His students always walk away with their skills improved and having greatly enjoyed the workshop.”

More of Walker’s works are at stevenwalkerstudios.com.

ACT Test Prep class offered

TIPP CITY — In an intensive, six-hour seminar, offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies.

This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores. Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards. The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City.

The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents.

The class will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

YW Wild Walking Women offered

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” Beck said. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together.”

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626. Call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.