Hockey team donates to soup kitchen

TROY — The Troy Trojans Varsity Hockey Team gave back to the local community by delivering several boxes full of donated non-perishable food items as well as hygiene toiletries to the St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen in downtown Troy on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The items delivered Wednesday were collected as fans entered Hobart Arena prior to last Sunday’s home game against Worthington Kilboure, with a Trojan win of 5-3.

A downtown nonprofit since 1994, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen moved into their current downtown building at the corner of Water and Mulberry streets in 2014 and provide a free hot meal for anyone every week day from 5-6 p.m. inside their dining room. For more information on St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, including how to volunteer or donate, visit their website at www.SoupKitchen.org.

The Troy Trojans Varsity Hockey Team are members of the OHSAA, competing in the Southwest Ohio High School Hockey League since the program’s founding in 1996.