Freedom climb awards funds

To the Editor:

The disbursement of funds has been made for the Troy Memorial Freedom Climb that was held at Troy Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8.

A total of $3,600 was raised and evenly split between four organizations: National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, F.O.P. Lodge 58’s “Shop With A Cop” Program, and the Troy Fire Department’s Carbon Monoxide Detector Fund.

The organizers of the event would like to thank their generous sponsors: Miami Acres Animal Hospital, Anytime Fitness, Coldwell Banker Heritage, Baird Funeral Home, Mercer Group, Storypoint, Troy Noon Optimist Club, Kettering Health, Haren’s Market, Troy Board of Education, and Western Ohio Graphics as well as all volunteers who helped the day of the event.

Without the support of the Troy community, this event would not have been possible.

We look forward to continuing the Troy Memorial Freedom Climb next year on Sept. 6, 2020. We are humbled to have the opportunity to bring together support for our community as well as honor the lives of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Never forget.

— Joe Stutz and Zachary Stutz

Troy