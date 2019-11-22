Ryan Claypool in ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ again

TROY — Christina Ryan Claypool is an Aim Midwest Media contributing columnist who has a story featured in the recently released book, “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Forgiveness Fix.” Her columns appear in the Miami Valley Today, Sidney Daily News, and occasionally in The Lima News.

“This is my third time as a contributor for the ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ books, but truthfully, I think this is the most important book I’ve been part of,” said Ryan Claypool. “After all, if we are honest, many of us struggle with finding forgiveness when we’ve been wronged or with forgiving ourselves if we’ve made a life-altering mistake. My narrative is deeply personal this time, too, as it is about my own faith-filled journey of going from unforgiveness to embracing the gift of forgiveness in rather complex circumstances.”

The Troy resident’s story is just one of the 101 accounts of forgiveness included in the book. She was also published in 2014’s “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Touched by an Angel” and 2017’s “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Best Mom Ever.”

“I enjoy reading Chicken Soup for the Soul stories,” said the Lima native. “The impact of the positive and sometimes faith-filled messages have always inspired me.”

In addition, Ryan Claypool is the author of the 2018 fictional book, “Secrets of the Pastor’s Wife: A Novel.”

The writer explained, “Even in the novel, I explore the themes of faith and forgiveness, as often these two components go hand in hand. At least, it surely works that way for me, and for the fictional pastor’s wife whose life I wrote about in the book.”

Ryan Claypool is a former TV reporter/producer for WTLW TV 44 in Lima with a bachelor of arts degree from Bluffton University and a master of arts degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She is also a recipient of two national Amy writing awards and an Ohio APME award. She is married to Larry Claypool who is retired as the superintendent of Hardin-Houston Local School and is currently employed with the Miami County Educational Service Center, along with having an adult son Zach Ryan of Lima. Her website is www.christinaryanclaypool.com.

With well over 100 million books sold to date in the U.S. and Canada, more than 250 titles, and translations into more than 40 languages, the phrase “chicken soup for the soul” is known worldwide and is regularly referenced in pop culture. “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Forgiveness Fix” is available through all major retail and online outlets.