Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Nov. 18

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 300 block of Countryside Drive North, Concord Twp. reported three windows at his home were damaged.

Nov. 19

THEFT: Two signs were stolen out of a yard in the 3200 block of Magnolia Drive, Monroe Twp.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A Miami County Animal Control Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street, Piqua, on a report of two aggressive dogs. The Animal Control Officer requested assistance due to the dogs being aggressive and lunging at people. Deputy Fraley arrived on scene and the dogs were at the rear of 717 South Wayne Street. Several residents were not able to exit their residence due to the dogs. Both dogs were very aggressive and the deputy had to catch them using a catch pole. The owner was later identified as, Roy Hicks III. Hicks had already received a warning from Piqua PD for failure to confine. The deputy advised Mr. Hicks he needed to respond to the Shelter and pick up his dogs. He was also advised he would be receiving a citation for failure to confine and control. Both dogs do have a current Miami County dog license.

Nov. 20

FAILURE TO STOP: A Miami East school bus driver reported a vehicle which failed to stop while lights and stop bar were in use.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A deputy responded to 650 N. Co. Rd. 25A at the Miami County Fairgrounds on the report of a Breaking and Entering. The deputy discovered it was a large RV that was broken into that is stored at the Fairgrounds. Evidence was obtained and will be submitted to the Miami Valley Crime Lab. This case will be pending for further investigation.

Nov. 21

STOLEN VEHICLE: On November 21, 2019, Piqua Police Department requested assistance with locating a vehicle that had just been reported stolen from their jurisdiction. The vehicle was located as it was travelling eastbound on Farrington Road at the intersection of N. Co. Rd. 25A. Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle, Randy Gasson, and he was turned over to Piqua P.D.

K9 DETAIL: K9 Vello conducted a narcotics sniff at the Miami East High School. During the search the deputy placed a decoy bag for K9 Vello. No other alerts were detected.