One in custody after alleged Piqua robbery

PIQUA — A Dayton man is in the Miami County Jail after an alleged car-jacking in Piqua on Saturday morning.

Brian Grissom, 33, faces a single count of robbery, a second-degree felony, following the incident.

Lt. Jeremy Weber of the Piqua Police Department said that a resident in the 800 block of South Downing Street was warming up his vehicle around 10:30 a.m. His 10 year-old son was sitting in the vehicle, a red Honda SUV, when Grissom allegedly approached the SUV, dragged the young man from the vehicle, jumped in and drove away.

Miami County 911 dispatchers sent Piqua units to the area to attempt to locate the stolen vehicle and also broadcast the information to other law enforcement agencies in the county.

Several minutes after the broadcast, a Troy Police officer reported the vehicle southbound on I-75 near St. Rt. 41. The officer initiated a stop and Grissom pulled over without incident.

Weber said that good work by all involved made the quick apprehension possible. He credited the ten-year-old and his father for providing an accurate description of the suspect and Miami County 911 dispatchers for providing quick and clear information that allowed for Troy officers to be able to spot the suspect and make the stop.

Grissom remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment. Weber indicated that additional charges may be filed.

No one was injured during the robbery or arrest.

Piqua Police Officer Brett Marrs, left, and Troy Patrolman Scott Gates, right, lead Brian Grissom, 33, of Dayton, to a cruiser to be transported to Piqua PD for processing after Grissom’s arrest for an alleged robbery/car-jacking in Piqua on Saturday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_112319mju_ppd_tpd_robberyarrest1.jpg Piqua Police Officer Brett Marrs, left, and Troy Patrolman Scott Gates, right, lead Brian Grissom, 33, of Dayton, to a cruiser to be transported to Piqua PD for processing after Grissom’s arrest for an alleged robbery/car-jacking in Piqua on Saturday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

