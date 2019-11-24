MCPD benefits from Eagle Scout project

Miami County Park District Executive Director Scott Myers presents a certificate to Troy Jr. High student Cameron Allison of Troy at the Wannemacher Nature Reserve on Sunday. Allison created a new hiking trail through the reserve as his Eagle Scout project. He is a member of Troy Troop 365.
Miami County Park District Executive Director Scott Myers presents a certificate to Troy Jr. High student Cameron Allison of Troy at the Wannemacher Nature Reserve on Sunday. Allison created a new hiking trail through the reserve as his Eagle Scout project. He is a member of Troy Troop 365.