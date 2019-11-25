Light up the night

MIAMI COUNTY — Every bulb has been checked on more than 50 light displays so all patrons will have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas of all at the inaugural Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve this season.

The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights event at Lost Creek Reserve beginning this Friday and each weekend through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display from 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 6-9 p.m. Sundays at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. The 1.25-mile driving tour goes through the woods, down farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. The cash only fee is $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans.

The Miami County Park District held a special preview of its lights last Saturday for guests and its sponsors. Miami County Parks District Executive Director Scott Myers shared how the idea came to fruition before throwing the switch to the mile of merriment.

“It brings us great pride. The park district prides itself in doing great things for the community. To fill a void that has been gone from the Miami County area for more than 20 years makes this so wonderful. We are proud to fill that void,” Myers said.

Myers said the idea came about last year right before the holiday season. Myers met with the park board of commissioners because it was a major investment in the park’s infrastructure to install underground electric capabilities throughout the trail to power the light displays without the use of generators. Myers said the electrical upgrades as well as a three-quarter mile roadway, will also be used for its annual Fall Farm Fest — the park district’s most popular event — as well as other activities at the reserve and Knoop Agricultural Heritage Center. The park district received a $75,000 grant from the Troy Foundation to purchase all the lights and all the pieces were in place to bring some holiday cheer to central Miami County.

“The stars sort of aligned to make this happen in a splendid way,” Myers said.

Myers estimated the event will have 750 to 1,000 cars drive through the park over the 15 nights. The park district has 15 volunteer groups on board to help direct traffic and spread some holiday cheer. Myers said each group will receive $500 for their help, another way the event will be able to give back to the local community.

Myers thanked all the sponsors of the event, including Bruns Realty Group, The Troy Foundation. Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Key Ads, Whispering Oaks, VPP, and Unity National Bank.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com.

Miami County Park District Executive Director Scott Myers speaks to guests prior to the official lighting of the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_112619mju_mcpd_lights1.jpg Miami County Park District Executive Director Scott Myers speaks to guests prior to the official lighting of the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on Saturday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Guests at Lost Creek Reserve need only to follow the arrows and lights on their tour. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_111819mju_mcpd_lights2.jpg Guests at Lost Creek Reserve need only to follow the arrows and lights on their tour. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Park district hosts Holiday Light trail

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.