Area briefs

Edison State to host enrollment event

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host an enrollment event for new and returning students on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will be held between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon at the Piqua campus and is designed to expedite the application and enrollment processes for spring classes that begin Jan. 13.

The portion of the enrollment event designated for new students will include a one-stop registration opportunity. Those in attendance will meet with a career pathway advisor to design a personalized education plan, register, enroll in classes, learn about the financial aid process, tour campus, complete orientation, and enjoy breakfast.

New students will also be able to complete the ACCUPLACER assessment in reading, writing, and math. Students who have previously completed college math and English, or who have qualifying ACT or SAT scores, may not need to take the ACCUPLACER assessment test. Those new to Edison State are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Students who started pursuing education from Edison State but stopped attending before completing their degree are also invited to attend. Returning students may arrive any time during the event to register for upcoming spring semester classes, design a personalized education plan, meet with a career pathway advisor to discuss career and academic goals, and enjoy breakfast.

To register for the event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/enroll. For more information, call 778-8600.

History center closes for winter

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center has closed for the winter and will reopen on March 2.

Continue to follow the center on Facebook and at their website at Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com.

Seniors hold wiener roast

TIPP CITY — Last month the Tipp City Seniors Inc. held their annual wiener roast at the roundhouse in the Tipp City Park. They also had a white elephant auction with auctioneer Larry Boze. Don Heffner won with the highest bid.

Learn about holidays in other cultures

TIPP CITY — If you’re a fan of American Girl dolls and books, or you just want to learn more about how the holidays are celebrated in different cultures during different times in American history, then you’ll enjoy these four programs offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services:

• Kirsten’s Surprise and St. Lucia Day: Monday, Dec. 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Josefina’s Surprise and Las Posadas: Monday, Dec. 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Candlelight for Rebecca and Hanukkah: Monday Dec. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Bring your American Girl Dolls and books to share with others. Snacks and crafts will be provided. All classes are the the TMCS Building located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.

To register for this class, visit tmcomservices.org.

Contest winners named

TIPP CITY — Each spring and fall the Tipp Monroe Community Services offers a coloring contest for Tipp City students grades K-5. The winners of the fall 2019 contest received a gift certificate and a goody bag from TMCS filled with candy and coloring supplies.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Nevin Coppock Elementary — First place: Baily Perry; second place: Lily Utz; and third place: Finlee Heely.

Broadway Elementary — First place: Sadie Venters; second place: Isla Culver; and third place: Jaxen Anderson

LT Ball – First place: Kara Hale; second place: Adalyn Ashley; and third place: Addison Smith.