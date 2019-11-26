Miami County Sheriff announces promotions

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak is pleased to announce the promotion of corrections officer Jack Snyder to the rank of corrections sergeant. Snyder is a four-year veteran of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the jail. Snyder’s promotion occurred after a competitive testing process and recognizes the outstanding contributions he has made to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Snyder has assumed his new duties on night watch in the jail.

Duchak is also pleased to announce the promotion of corrections sergeant Perry Gullette to corrections lieutenant. Gullette is a five-year veteran of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the jail. Gullette’s promotion recognizes the outstanding contributions he has made to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Gullette has assumed his new duties on night watch in the jail.

“I along with the entire staff congratulate Sergeant Snyder and Lieutenant Gullette and I am confident that they will excel in their new positions,” Duchak said in a press release.