Area briefs

Band to perform at Disney

TROY — The Troy High School marching band will be performing at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28 at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.

The band will be performing in front of Cinderella’s Castle as a part of a “mass band” featuring more than 600 students from other bands across the country. Troy will be wearing its black “Trojan” marching helmets.

Fans who wish to watch the Troy marching band perform may do so online at www.banddirector.com.

Area to close for event

TROY — City staff have announced quadrant and road closures associated with the Grand Illumination celebration/lighting of the Christmas Tree on Friday, Nov. 29.

The SW quadrant of the Public Square will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Friday for the placement of the Showmobile. This quadrant will re-open following the event.

The other three downtown quadrants and the Troy Public Square will be closed to parking/through traffic from 4-9:30 p.m. on Friday.

South Cherry Street will be closed from Franklin Street to Main Street to parking/through traffic at 5 p.m. Friday to prepare for the arrival of Santa. This area is expected to be open by 8 p.m.

Canned goods equal less fines

COVINGTON — The J.R. Clarke Public Library, beginning Monday, Dec. 2 through Monday, Dec. 23 will delete $1 off any fine for every canned good brought to the library, excluding lost materials.

You can bring in any unexpired canned good(s) to the front circulation desk and staff will take care of reducing a book or material fine.

Call 473-2226 for additional information.

Committee meeting set

TROY — The streets and sidewalks committee will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the ordinance related to grass and snow disposal in the city’s right-of-way.

Santa Claus making stop

TIPP CITY — Santa Claus has been checking his list and is coming to Tipp City from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 to visit all of the boys and girls at Broadway Elementary School.

Come and get your picture taken with Santa while you tell him what is on your Christmas list. There will also be cookies, milk, and juice — a Santa style breakfast. There will be music, games and crafts.

Bring a donation of non-perishable food or a new unwrapped toy for admission. Toys and food will go to Needy Basket for distribution to local families.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs.

Visit for more information, visit at tmcomservices.org.

Quarter auction upcoming

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Show Choir will host its 10th annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Piqua High School commons/cafeteria. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. to preview the auction items. Items include over 50 assorted gift cards and 60 gift baskets, as well as a raffle for an HD-TV and a $100.00 “cash tree.”

The initial cost is $2 per paddle, and the per-item auction price ranges from 25 cents to $1, based on the value of the item. There will be an all-in paddle for purchase as well.

Concessions will be available and the show choir will perform a brief intermission spot at 8 p.m.

SNL youth event planned

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Dec. 7 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and a bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson branch or over the phone at 440-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net”.