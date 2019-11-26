Shop small, give back

MIAMI COUNTY — On Small Business Saturday, shoppers can cross some items off their shopping lists while helping to grow the local economy. But for Miami County shoppers, it may be more of a Shop Small weekend as the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will fall right in the middle of this national initiative on Saturday, Nov. 30.

An alternative to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday was launched in 2010 as part of the American Express Shop Small initiative to encourage shoppers to support local independent stores on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Mainstreet Piqua Executive Director Lorna Swisher said local businesses are prepared to have a great morning on Small Business Saturday while potentially seeing a downturn in customers once noon hits on Saturday.

“It is a significant impact on Small Business Saturday that that particular football game is on,” Swisher said. Swisher said that, in talking with other Main Street organizations in other parts of the U.S., “That it is just not a thing in other parts of the country.”

Small Business Saturday still provides the opportunity to raise awareness about shopping locally. Swisher said there is “a genuine feeling” that Small Business Saturday “has gained some momentum.”

“Small Business Saturday is important because we want to support our local entrepreneurs,” said Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau Executive Director Leiann Stewart. “It provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to see what’s made here in the community.”

Small Business Saturday also illustrates how spending money at a local small business helps the local economy.

“It’s also about the community as a whole,” said Troy Main Street Executive Director Andrea Keller.

The Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express shows that about two-thirds of every dollar (67 cents) spent at a small business stays in the local community. Keller said that, when spending money at a small business, for every $100 spent, approximately $68 goes back into the local community, while for every $100 spent at a national chain, approximately $43 goes back into the community.

According to the U.S. Small Business Association’s Office of Advocacy, there are more than 900,000 small businesses in operation across the state of Ohio — about 99.6 percent of all businesses. That means about 46 percent of all employees in Ohio worked for a small business in 2014.

Main Street organizations have also pointed out that Small Business Saturday helps the community in the following ways:

• Local businesses anchor the neighborhood infrastructure and support the local tax base.

• Local businesses value and appreciate your patronage.

• Buying locally saves on transportation fuel costs.

• Shoppers can find affordable prices on unique items.

• Your sales taxes are reinvested locally when you support small business in the community.

• Local shops create local employment and self-employment.

• Private and public sector services cluster around shops. As shops disappear, so do other services like restaurants, banks, and other businesses.

In Miami County businesses and downtown business organizations are offering special sales and promotions, extended hours, and even freebies and giveaways to encourage the community to shop local.

In Piqua, those include:

• Barclay’s Men’s Women’s Clothier, located at 314-318 N. Main St., will be offering 30 percent off Vera Bradley and Matt & Nat purses, 20 percent off menswear, and a gift with purchase for Brighton and Vera Bradley. Barclay’s will also debut new lines of accessories on Small Business Saturday.

• Can’t Stop Running, located at 321 N. Main St., will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with a their group run on Saturday morning, and they will also be offering a gift card sale as gift cards will be 25 percent off. Can’t Stop Running will also have a Ladies’ Night event on Dec. 2 when they debut a new line called, “Handful,” which will include new leggings and sports bras.

• At Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., there will be several register-to-win opportunities, as well as refreshments and discounted items.

• The Mercantile, 415 N. Main St., will be selling Christmas items and hand-painted ornaments by Margaret Howell

• This & That’s Candy on Main, 408 N. Main St., will offer a 10 percent discount on your entire purchase.

“Come visit the businesses, and come visit the downtown,” Swisher said.

In Troy, a number of local restaurants will be showing the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, including the Moeller Brew Barn, Mojos Bar & Grill, the Submarine House, and Leaf and Vine.

Keller encourages the community to check out Troy Main Street’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more updates. On Troy Main Street’s Facebook page, they are also featuring various “lookbooks” to showcase what vendors will be selling on Small Business Saturday. In addition to being open on Saturday, stores will also have special hours on Sunday, Dec. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. to encourage the community to shop locally all weekend long.

Country Day’s Market will also be hosting a special holiday pop-up event at Lunch, located at 4 W. Main St., Troy. The market’s goal is to give local makers and vendors the opportunity to showcase their work.

National initiative promotes small businesses

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

