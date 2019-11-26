Missing teen found out of state

PIQUA — A teenage girl reported missing in the Piqua area was recently found in Michigan on Tuesday.

Arianna J. Gover, 15, was last seen in the area on Friday, Nov. 22. Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said Gover was found in Michigan on Tuesday afternoon and is currently being detained in Michigan while Gover’s parents respond to the area to pick up Gover.

“Our investigation led us to Michigan,” Grove said.

The Piqua Police Department was following up on potential leads regarding Gover’s whereabouts this week prior to locating the teen out of state on Tuesday. Grove said that it appeared like Gover left her house willingly, but the department is continuing to investigate how she ended up in Michigan.

The Piqua Police Department was unable to release additional details as of press time.

Residents can anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). The caller may record information concerning ongoing investigations or criminal matters. These tips are then forwarded to the proper investigating section of the Piqua Police Department.

To submit a tip online or using a smartphone, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org or bit.ly/2OQ53Td.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

