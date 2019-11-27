OSHP employee dies in I-75 crash

Staff report

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State Highway Patrol motor carrier enforcement inspector, or MCEI, died in a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 75.

Kimra J. Skelton was on duty at the time of the crash that occurred at approximately 6:47 a.m. on Interstate 75 in Troy, according to a press release from Lt. Robert Sellers.

According to the release, Skelton was parked in a crossover when her vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound. The truck, driven by Christopher G. Coorough, 44, of Kettering, traveled off the left side of the road and struck Skelton’s patrol vehicle. Coorough sustained minor injuries and was later transported to KHN’s Troy Hospital.

Skelton, 49, has been a member of the patrol since October 2005.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

The crash remains under investigation.

A large traffic backup on I-75 just north of Troy following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in which an Ohio State Highway Patrol employee died. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_112719mju_crash_i75-2.jpg A large traffic backup on I-75 just north of Troy following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in which an Ohio State Highway Patrol employee died. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_MU2_8879-2.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_MU2_8866-2.jpg