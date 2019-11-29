Miami County Marriages

Cale Bradley Wagner, 22, of 1172 Lee Road, Troy to Jessica Corin Jones, 26, of same address.

Thomas Lee Jay, 62, of 39 N. Main Street, West Milton to Ruby Ann Courtright, 45, of same address.

Nathaniel Lee Hagan, 39, of 900 N. Westedge Drive, Tipp City to Tonya Lynn Rittenhouse, 51, of same address.

Christopher Robinson Miller, 47, of 12330 State Route 55, St. Paris to Flavia Ann Fonner, 45, of 981 Mayfield Drive, Troy.

Alicia Marie Snyder, 36, of 908 W. Grant Street, Piqua to Jeremy Ray Todd, 40, of same address.

Dylan Lannis Huddleson, 27, of 7270 S. State Route 202, Tipp City to Chelsea Nicole Green, 22, of 100 Farnese Court, Lebanon.

Keith Allen Weidner, 30, of 5920 Silver Drive, Tipp City to Suvarna Malleshappa Kambar, 29, of 9723 Foxhound Drive Apt. 3D, Miamisburg.

Carrie Ann Adams, 46, of 35 Carriage Crossing Way, Troy to Robert Lucius Cron, 54, of same address.

Erika Danielle Jones, 35, of 801 S. Crawford Street, Troy to Christopher Robin Minor Jr., 21, of Fort Bragg, N.C.