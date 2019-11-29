Area briefs

Rudolph’s Recipes offered

PIQUA — Girls and boys in K-fourth grade are invited to join in the YWCA’s annual “Rudolph’s Recipes” class from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Kids will help create and decorate baked goods and then take home cookies and holiday treats to share with their families.

“This is a great way to get your youngsters in the holiday spirit,” said Emily Shawler, chairperson for the event. “We try lots of different recipes so the children will have a variety of goodies to enjoy at home as well as the fun of sharing something special with their families that they made.”

“We will also be making some special treats and cards for members of the police and fire department,” Shawler said.

“Rudolph’s Recipes has been an annual YWCA holiday tradition for over 25 years,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “We have had some very talented and creative volunteers over the years who have made this a very fun and special class for the youngsters. It’s a great way for the kids to get into the holiday spirit and have things to share with family and friends that they have made and created themselves, too!”

Fee for the class is $10 for both members and non-members.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Ceramics sale to benefit program

PIQUA — The Ceramics Department at Edison State Community College will be selling handmade ceramic pieces, glass gifts, and jewelry on Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the West Hall on Edison State’s Piqua campus.

Students and instructors of Edison State, as well as local artists, have crafted items for sale. Proceeds from the event will help the Ceramics Department to fund equipment and materials for the program.

Art classes at Edison State are offered throughout the year to those interested in working toward a degree or seeking a new hobby.

For more information about the sale, contact Karen Baker, academic project specialist, by calling 778-1502 or emailing kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

Museum update to be held

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum Executive Director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s programs and future plans at a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

The museum’s current home, the Troy Masonic Temple, is for sale. Attend this presentation to find out what’s next.

No registration is required. Call (937) 339-0502 ext. 117 for more information.

Breakfast offered

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a special benefit pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 7.

The cost is a donation of cash or food for the Newton Food Pantry. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk.

Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

First United Church of Christ Advent series

TROY — The public is invited to take part in the 2019 Advent series at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St. in Troy, which will be “Let Heaven and Nature Sing.”

“Joy to the World,” the beloved Christmas classic, turns 300 years old this year. Each year, this carol is an invitation to sing a “new song” and to joyously celebrate God’s work in renewing and freeing all of creation. Rather than “joy” being yet another word for “happiness,” First United Church of Christ will discover that the depths of joy can be found in the midst of difficulties, the work of justice, and the presence of compassion — all part of the coming of Jesus to this world and the message the world still so desperately needs to hear.

Services will be held Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and include the following topics:

• Dec.7 and 8: “Repeat the Sounding Joy: Loving Joy”

• Dec. 14 and 15: “Making the Blessings Known: Unyielding Joy”

• Dec. 21 and 22: “Make the Nations Prove: Peaceful Joy”

Their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be 9-10 p.m. on Dec. 24.