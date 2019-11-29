Miami County’s Most Wanted

Christina Elliott

Last known address: Piqua

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 175

Eye color: Hazel

Hair color: Blond

Date of birth: 7/12/70

Wanted for: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Heather Opperman

Last known address: Sidney

Height: 5’0”

Weight: 135

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 4/8/75

Wanted for: Probation violation for aggravated possession of drugs

Matthew Ruley

Last know address: Piqua

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 170

Eye color: Blue

Hair color: Red

Date of birth: 9/10/79

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

