Troy Council addresses sidewalk clearing issues

TROY — Troy City Council will consider new language regarding residents’ duties to keep sidewalks clear at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at City Hall.

The sidewalk and streets committee met on Nov. 26 for a second review of the ordinance, which was to include grass and yard waste. It is currently illegal to dispose of snow or yard waste into the street due to blocking catch basins, and those in violation could be penalized with a minor misdemeanor charge.

The committee proposed to remove the criminal misdemeanor charge and, instead, allow the city to issue tickets and/or fines to violators like a parking ticket. The revision also is proposed to include, “No person shall dump, discharge, sweep or other wise deposit grass, yard, or lawn clippings onto any public street.”

In a prior committee meeting, street department foreman Jerry Mullins said he has since addressed commercial operations for grass and snow removal about the issue. Mullins also said when he sees a resident disposing snow or grass in the city’s public right of way and streets, he stops and addresses the issue.

The committee report also states while placing snow and grass in the public right-of-way can create unsafe conditions, it will continue to be the intent of the city to discuss with residents the need for compliance and only issue tickets if and when a resident refused to comply.

Resolutions on their first readings on the agenda include:

• A resolution to authorize 2020 funding to Troy Main Street, Inc. at a cost of $55,000.

• A resolution to authorize 2020 funding to Troy Recreation Association, Inc., at a cost of $29,000.

• A resolution to authorize 2020 funding to Troy Development Council, at a cost of $125,000.

• A resolution to authorize legal services by assistant law directors, which is a resolution in regard to city Law Director Grant Kerber continuing to practice with the law firm Shipman Dixon and Livingston and use the clerical duties of the law firm for non-prosecutor duties of his office.

Ordinances on the agenda include:

• An ordinance to amend Section 521.06 of the Codified Ordinances in regard to Sidewalks Kept in Repair and Clean, which is on its second reading.

• An ordinance to approve the 2020 Appropriation Ordinance (budget approval), which is on its first reading.

• An ordinance to approve re-appropriations for 2019.

